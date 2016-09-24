Body recovered in Tillamook County believed it to be missing Por - KPTV - FOX 12

Body recovered in Tillamook County believed it to be missing Portland man

Duane Irving Anderson (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Duane Irving Anderson (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
Portland police believe that a body recovered near a mountain in Tillamook County is that of a missing 86-year-old Portland resident.

Officials are still awaiting positive identification but said they believe this is the body of Duane Anderson, who was last seen Wednesday morning at the Lloyd Athletic Club.

Deputies with the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office found Mr. Anderson’s vehicle on the Oregon coast Thursday.

In a release from the Portland Police Bureau, Anderson’s family extended thanks to the crews from multiple agencies who participated in the search.

Anderson was thought to be in good health, and at the time police noted his disappearance was out of character.

