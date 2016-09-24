Oregon State falls behind early, can't come back in 38-24 loss to Boise State

Oregon State's Victor Bolden Jr. (6) makes his way past Boise State defenders on a kick return in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Jeremy McNichols ran for 208 yards and scored four touchdowns and Boise State is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011 after a 38-24 win Saturday over Oregon State.

McNichols did most of his damage in the first half, as the junior running back ran for 146 yards and touchdowns of 5, 6 and 70 yards, and caught a 6-yard scoring pass.

Brett Rypien completed 19 of 36 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown for the Broncos, who won their fourth consecutive game against a Pacific-12 opponent, and their second this season.

Both teams scored on their opening drive, as Oregon State (1-2) tied the game at 7 on a 14-yard run by Ryan Nall. But the Broncos ran over the Beavers from there, holding OSU to 41 yards on its final six first-half drives, while scoring 24 consecutive points to take a 31-7 halftime lead.

It was Boise State's first win in four tries at Oregon State. The Broncos have yet to trail in a game this season.

The Beavers, coming off their first win in 11 games last Saturday against Idaho State, now head into Pacific-12 Conference play, where OSU has lost 11 consecutive games.

The Beavers hit the road for their Pacific-12 Conference opener at Colorado next Saturday. The Buffaloes opened league play Saturday at Oregon.

Reporting by Nick Daschel

