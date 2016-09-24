Beaverton police searching for suspect in cat shooting

Police in Beaverton are looking for information from the public to help them find who shot a cat with a BB gun.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 1500 block of Southwest Stone Ridge Circle.

Kim Miller said that after her cat, Snags made its way home Wednesday morning, she found its back left leg was hurt.

After going to the veterinarian, she found out the cat had been shot.

“His entire life has changed and I hope it means something for someone,” Miller said, adding that Snags’ femur was shattered and his leg had to be amputated.

Miller said that she and her cat are close; having been together for ten years.

“His favorite thing was to go outside, and he can’t ever go outside again,” she added.

The Beaverton Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information on his incident to please call 503-629-0111 and reference case number 16-2650629.

