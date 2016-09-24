Timbers remain winless on the road after 3-1 loss in Houston

Mauro Manotas converted a penalty kick in the 34th minute, added the go-ahead goal in the 73rd and completed his hat-trick in the 85th to give the Houston Dynamo a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Manotas made it 2-1 for the Dynamo (7-11-11) on a left-footed shot from the middle of the 18-yard box to finish Boniek Garcia's short cross. He capped the scoring when Cristian Maidana's pass from behind midfield freed Manotas for a one-on-one opportunity against Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

Manotas opened the scoring when he converted the first-half penalty. It was Houston's first attempt from the spot in 2016 — the last MLS team to be awarded a penalty kick this season.

Portland (11-12-8) pulled even in the 51st minute. Diego Valeri finished the rebound of Darren Mattocks' shot that bounced squarely of the post.

