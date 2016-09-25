New Portland hotel hopes to turn tiny homes into big business

This tiny beach-style home is one of the styles available at Tiny Digs, a new hotel made of tiny houses in the Kerns neighborhood of Portland. (KPTV)

For anyone that has ever wondered what it would be like to stay in a tiny house, now could be the time to try the experience, if only for a night.

A Portland company just opened up Tiny Digs, a hotel comprised of tiny homes, and now they're hoping for big business.

The homes may be small, with only about 150 square feet of space, but they've got big style.

With amenities including a private deck outside and space-saving luxury touches inside, this tiny home away from home will have guests living large.

"I came up with the idea of why not a tiny house hotel?” owner Pam Westra explained. “They're popping up all over the world and the tiny house movement is getting huge"

Whether the breezy beach house floats a visitor’s boat or they are looking for a rustic cabin style, there's a little something for everyone.

"We tried to do a lot of different themes that would go along with the history and make up of Oregon," Westra said.

Tiny Digs features six different units in the Kerns neighborhood of Portland, with more tiny units planned for the future.

The local business is hopping on the latest real estate trend, and the owners know it's all about location.

"We transformed this old empty car lot. It was a storage lot before we took it over a few months ago,” Westra said. “The reception here in the neighborhood has been phenomenal. People are really excited"

A night in a tiny house will cost you about $145, and Tiny Digs will be taking room reservations starting next Tuesday.

