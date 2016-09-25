Speed cameras start issuing tickets on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway

Obey the speed limit, or pay up - that's the message the Portland Bureau of Transportation is sending with some new high-tech speed cameras.

The speed safety cameras are set up on the Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near 35th avenue. That is a 40-mph high crash zone, according to P-BOT, and as of Saturday, P-BOT began issuing $160 tickets to speeders.

The cameras are mounted so when drivers pass by exceeding the posted speed limit, the cameras capture photos and video for review by Portland police.

Cameras started issuing warnings about a month ago. Since then, P-BOT officials say they've already noticed a dramatic decrease in speeding in the area.

"Before we went out and looked, and in excess of 1,400 vehicles were exceeding the speed limit per day,” P-BOT Communication Director John Brady said. “Now it's down to less than 100, so a dramatic reduction"

According to P-BOT, additional cameras will be installed by spring 2017 at Southeast 122nd Avenue between Foster and Powell Boulevards, Marine Drive and outer Southeast Division Street.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.