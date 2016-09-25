Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting

Portland Police have identified the man who was found dead in his Southeast Portland home Friday as 45-year-old Michael Hoven.

Police rushed to the home on 162nd Avenue and Division at around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police say Hoven suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots, and then a man and woman leaving moments later. Police are calling them persons of interest.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Portland Police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.