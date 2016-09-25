Crews respond to Forest Grove apartment fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to Forest Grove apartment fire

Ten people were displaced from their home after a fire in a Forest Grove Apartment Building early Sunday morning.

The Red Cross says the fire started at around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Douglas Street.

