Three men dead after crab boat capsizes near Bandon

By The Associated Press
BANDON, OR (AP) -

Authorities say three men died after their recreation crab boat capsized at the Coquille River bar near Bandon.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells the Coos Bay World that the boat capsized at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in 6- to 8-foot waves.

Officials say a Coast Guard helicopter crew recovered two bodies in the water and that Bandon Police recovered a third body from the rocks on a jetty.

Names haven't been released.

