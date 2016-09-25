Tigard police locate missing 70-year-old man - KPTV - FOX 12

Tigard police locate missing 70-year-old man

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.): Tigard police report the man was found safe.

Tigard police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

The man named Charlie was last seen wearing gray spandex shorts and a blue headband.

He was last seen near the intersection of Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest Tiedeman Avenue.

