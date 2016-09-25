Deputies: One dead after Salem parking lot shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: One dead after Salem parking lot shooting

Posted: Updated:
Deputies are looking for a late-model blue Nissan pickup truck in connection with a shooting in northeast Salem. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies are looking for a late-model blue Nissan pickup truck in connection with a shooting in northeast Salem. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man died at Salem Hospital after being shot in a parking lot in northeast Salem Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue NE around 12:45 p.m., where they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital before he died.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark or light blue 1980s Toyota pickup being driven by a Hispanic man in relation to the shooting.

Detectives at the scene said they are investigating the incident as a potential gang-related shooting. Deputies said an autopsy will be performed Monday afternoon.

Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office released a photo of the suspect vehicle sought in connection with the shooting. According to deputies, the truck appears to be a late model Nissan that has faded blue paint, a plastic bed liner and chrome wheels. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.