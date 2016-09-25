Deputies: One dead after Salem parking lot shooting

Deputies are looking for a late-model blue Nissan pickup truck in connection with a shooting in northeast Salem. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man died at Salem Hospital after being shot in a parking lot in northeast Salem Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue NE around 12:45 p.m., where they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital before he died.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark or light blue 1980s Toyota pickup being driven by a Hispanic man in relation to the shooting.

Detectives at the scene said they are investigating the incident as a potential gang-related shooting. Deputies said an autopsy will be performed Monday afternoon.

Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office released a photo of the suspect vehicle sought in connection with the shooting. According to deputies, the truck appears to be a late model Nissan that has faded blue paint, a plastic bed liner and chrome wheels.

This is the truck @MCSOInTheKnow are looking for: Nissan w/ faded blue paint, plastic bed liner, chrome wheels. See it? ??503-588-5032 pic.twitter.com/If1dcH0nmx — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) September 26, 2016

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.

