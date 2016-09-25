Pot growers southwest Oregon eye potential for tourism

Pot growers in southwest Oregon say the industry could eventually join vineyards and pear orchards as Rogue Valley agricultural mainstays and draw in more tourists.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission says Jackson and adjacent Josephine counties have about half of the 258 indoor and outdoor grow sites in the state.

And Jackson County has about a third of all the large commercial outdoor marijuana operations.

Dewey Wilson is growing 1,100 cannabis plants with a potential value of more than $2 million along the Rogue River.

He tells the Mail Tribune that he's converted an old barn that once housed cows to be used for tourism if the state allows it.

State officials say it's not clear when supply might outpace demand for marijuana in Oregon.

