Box truck carrying acid other chemicals crashes, traps driver

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland firefighters responded to a report of a box truck carrying acid and other cleaning chemicals that rolled over, trapping the driver inside, Sunday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 33rd Drive around 10:00 a.m. where the vehicle had left the roadway and was leaking fuel. 

Portland Fire spokesperson Lt. Damon Simmons said it took crews about a half hour to get the driver out of the cab of the truck. 

"This is one of the tougher ones, one of the longer ones, but it is not the toughest ones we've faced," Simmons said.

He added the man driving the truck was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters were concerned with the hazardous materials like acids and other cleaning chemicals that were inside the back of the box truck. 

"We didn't have any the most dangerous chemicals leaking, some of those acids, it doesn't appear those were leaking it was the fuel," Simmons said. 

Part of Columbia Boulevard was closed for several hours for cleanup from the crash.

