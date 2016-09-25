Moderate earthquakes recorded off Oregon, California coasts - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
Scientists say two moderate earthquakes occurred off the Oregon and California coasts late Saturday and early Sunday but neither triggered a tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.0 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean about 93 miles southwest of Gold Beach, Oregon, at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Scientists say a 4.6-magnitude quake in the ocean about 97 miles west of Brookings, Oregon, followed at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Neither quake prompted a warning from the National Tsunami Warning Center.

