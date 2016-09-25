Kandra Kent is Oregon-born, Washington-raised and excited each day to tell stories in her two favorite states.

The Emmy-nominated reporter joined the Fox 12 news team in February 2016. Before that, Kandra spent nearly four years as a reporter in Bend. She started her broadcast career there as an intern at KTVZ. While in Bend, Kandra reported on the devastating Canyon Creek wildfire, the tragic Roseburg shooting and occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Kandra grew up in the shadow of Mt. St. Helens in Toutle, Washington, a community with no traffic lights, no city government and a big heart for small-town sports. She got her first taste of professional journalism while interning briefly at the Daily News in Longview. Kandra spent her youth running around in the woods, hitting the slopes at Mt. Hood and trying to improve on tracks around Washington and Oregon.

Track took Kandra to Clark College in Vancouver on athletic and academic scholarships. She graduated with an Associate in Arts degree and then left the Penguins to become a Cougar at Washington State University (Go Cougs!). There Kandra participated in the student-run Cable 8 News, worked for the university in marketing, and belonged to Women in Communications. She majored in Broadcast News and Political Science and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication in 2012.

Since middle school, Kandra always hoped she’d one day be telling stories in her ‘home’ city of Portland. She is thrilled to be here working, and will also be eating her way through the city.

In her free time, Kandra enjoys hiking, running, playing soccer, reading, craft cider and spending time with family and friends. Kandra has one cat, one dog and one husband.

Kandra is always on the hunt for good stories, and you can make it easier by reaching out! Email her at kandra.kent@kptv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter at @KandraKPTV and like her Facebook page.