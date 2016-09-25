Vancouver couple provides sanctuary for dogs in need

There's never a dull moment, never a still moment or moment of silence under the roof of a Vancouver home is filled with angels.

A dozen dogs live there with two proud papas, Jeffrey Evans and Michael Allen.

They are the founders of "Angels with Misplaced Wings," a sanctuary and permanent home for dogs who have different needs and who, without Jeffrey and Michael, likely wouldn't even be alive.

Some of the dogs are paralyzed and others are blind. One is a cancer survivor while another is battling heart issues.

It's Jeff’s full-time job to care for those dogs, feed them, take them to appointments and update everyone on how they're doing.

And for all of that effort, he is only paid in puppy kisses.

All the money they raise goes straight to the dogs for things like food, checkups and meds.

For anyone wondering how they can handle all the needs of the differently-abled dogs, they say it's simple.

They just love the dogs.

“This little boy we've had for years and he's happy, for him not to be in our lives is horrible,” Michael said.

Jeff and Michael say they didn't set out to take a dozen special animals in, it just happened after they decided to adopt a Dalmatian.

“As she came out of the house, I got down on my knees and she put her front paws around my neck and I was instantly in love,” Jeff recalled.

The dog was blind, but it picked them, so they vowed to do everything they could for it and took the Dalmatian home.

After that, the family kept growing.

“Well, we have 3, what's one more. We had four, what's one more. Then 11 and what's one more,” Jeff said, explaining how their pet family grew.

A woman named Ronda who volunteers with the pair nominated Jeff and Michael for the "Be the Change" award.

As a volunteer, she says the impact they're making is clear.

“In the past, I would see a dog like Chariot and say, ‘Wow, why are they even doing that?’ but then you see these dogs and look at how happy they are, they deserve to be happy” Ronda explained.

That happiness is always shared by Jeff and Michael to the dogs, and even with a dozen, there is enough love to go around.

“One thing we always tell the dogs is there is more than enough love for everyone,” Jeffrey said.

Jeff and Michael say they have more funding thanks to Jeff’s parents, who let them live and care for the dogs in their home. Someday they hope to have a farm so the dogs have plenty of space to play.

To see more about the dogs and the efforts into giving them a happy life, visit AngelsWithMisplacedWings.org. Fans can also the latest updates on their Facebook page.

If you think you know someone who makes a difference and can 'Be the Change' in their community, nominate them at the FOX 12 Be the Change website. We feature one winner each month.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.