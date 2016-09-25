Police ask for public's help in locating missing Portland man

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Portland man.

Police say 68-year-old Thomas Branch McAdams was reported missing on Saturday, and his vehicle was found Sunday at Horsetail Falls in the Columbia Gorge.

According to police, McAdams likes to hike but left his regular gear at home, and it's unusual for him to be gone overnight. He has been upset about some personal issues and has shown signs of memory loss recently.

The Multnomah County Search and Rescue Unit has been searching for McAdams but has not located him.

McAdams is 5'11" and 165 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or any hikers that may have seen him are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

