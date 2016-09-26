Downed wires briefly close section of Scholls Ferry Road in Rale - KPTV - FOX 12

Downed wires briefly close section of Scholls Ferry Road in Raleigh Hills

Posted:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crews closed a small section of Scholls Ferry Road in Raleigh Hills early Monday morning due to several downed wires.

Washington County dispatch said they closed a section in front 5225 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 5:40 a.m.

Wires had fallen down behind a Beaverton School District building in the area, according to dispatch officials.

The road was reopened just before 7 a.m. 

