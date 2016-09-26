Deputies: Man threatens woman with handgun, barricades himself inside Vancouver home

Clark County deputies arrested a man in Vancouver Sunday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a handgun and then briefly barricaded himself inside a home.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the situation on Northeast 54th Court.

Deputies believe 39-year-old Cade Osborn had gotten into an argument with a woman inside a home and had pointed a handgun at her.

The woman fled the home and Osborn remained inside, according to CCSO.

Despite deputies’ demands, Osborn refused to exit the home.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene and after several minutes of negotiations, Osborn surrendered without incident.

He is being held at the Clark County Jail on assault charges.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.