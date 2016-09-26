Emergency crews respond to fatal crash along I-5 near Wilsonville

Oregon State Police responded to a deadly crash along northbound I-5 near the French Prairie Rest Area Monday.

Officers said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. near milepost 281.

OSP said the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

One lane is closed and officers are investigating the scene. Drivers should expect delays.

Fatal crash investigation continuing. Expect traffic back up and delays. visit https://t.co/JRBPIyxfPz for road status. pic.twitter.com/yNLjz7uFRK — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) September 26, 2016

More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

