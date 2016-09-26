Emergency crews respond to fatal crash along I-5 near Wilsonvill - KPTV - FOX 12

Emergency crews respond to fatal crash along I-5 near Wilsonville

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Oregon State Police Courtesy: Oregon State Police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police responded to a deadly crash along northbound I-5 near the French Prairie Rest Area Monday.

Officers said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. near milepost 281.

OSP said the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

 One lane is closed and officers are investigating the scene. Drivers should expect delays.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

