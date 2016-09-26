Man dubbed ‘DJ Gucci Thief’ arrested in Lake Oswego

The man allegedly responsible for stealing a pair of Gucci sunglasses from a sunglasses store in Portland was arrested in Lake Oswego Friday.

Portland police said 21-year-old Kyle Rodgers, nicknamed “DJ Gucci Thief,” was arrested after officers received several tips identifying him as the thief from surveillance photos released to the public.

Rodgers allegedly was involved in two Portland-area thefts earlier this month.

Police said Rodgers stole a pair of Gucci sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store at the Lloyd Center Mall on Sept. 12.

The suspect told an employee that he was a rapper and wanted to buy expensive sunglasses.

The employee showed him four pairs and the suspect grabbed them and ran out of the store, according to police.

Detectives also learned Rodgers was a suspect in a high-end camera theft on Sept. 13 at the Shutterbug camera store on Southwest Washington Street.

Rogers faces two counts of first degree theft. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.