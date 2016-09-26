On the Go with Joe at Gluten Free Food Allergy Fest

Joe V. was at the Portland Expo Center tasting some yummy treats at the Gluten Free Food Allergy Fest.

The festival will feature almost 90 exhibits serving all types of food samples, seminars and cooking demonstrations.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at GlutenFreeFoodAllergyFest.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.