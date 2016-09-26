Police: Prolific Portland bike thief caught after breaking into multiple garages

A prolific bike thief was caught after breaking into the garages of multiple apartment complexes in southeast Portland, according to police.

Detectives said David Joshua Dutcherson, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with at least three burglaries that involved the theft of numerous bicycles.

A week earlier, an off-duty detective saw a suspicious van carrying three high-end racing bikes. The detective took note of the plate and the driver.

While officers were investigating some new bike thefts last week, the detective recognized the suspect and the vehicle as the same one he had spotted the previous week.

Police said Dutcherson was on probation for a previous burglary conviction and had numerous outstanding warrants.

Investigators said he is believed to have broken into garages on the 2600 block of Southeast Ankeny Street, the 1300 block of Southeast Umatilla Street and the 1600 block of Southeast Harold Street.

Police said he stole bicycles and then sold them online.

Three stolen bikes were recovered in connection with Dutcherson's arrest. Detectives said he had already sold them to unsuspecting buyers, but the bikes were recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

Dutcherson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree theft by receiving and possession of heroin.

Police said the Bike Index website was instrumental in identifying some of the stolen bikes.

More information about preventing bicycle theft is available at portlandoregon.gov.

