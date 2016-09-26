Vancouver PD welcomes new K-9 team

There are a couple of new faces in the Vancouver K-9 unit.

K-9 officer Doc is a 3-year-old Dutch Sheperd that was recently sent to the United States from Holland.

Doc is a certified dual purpose service dog and completed 400 hours of tracking training and another 200 hours of narcotics training.

The department did note that the dog had not been trained to detect the odor of marijuana.

Officer Chris Douville will work with Doc, joining the department after coming over from the Spokane Police Department.

Doc is the first new K-9 officer in the Vancouver Police Department since the death of K-9 Ike. The dog died after being stabbed by a suspect during a pursuit last year.

