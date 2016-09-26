Police: 2-year-old girl found wandering in Newport; dad passed out in building

A 2-year-old girl was found wandering in a Newport parking lot with her father passed out in a nearby abandoned building, according to police.

Officers responded to Southeast Benton Street and East Olive Street at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

A young girl was located near the highway, but no parents were found nearby.

The girl guided an officer to a vacant commercial building on the 200 block of East Olive Street. She told the officer that it was her home.

Police said the officer found the door ajar, went inside and spotted a man in the rear of the building face down with his hands tucked under his torso.

Multiple "edged weapons" were on the ground near the man, according to police, along with an empty gun holster.

The officer called for backup at the scene.

Police said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Boldragon Plexico of Siletz, woke up and attempted to run away from the scene.

A Taser was used and Plexico was taken into custody.

Officers said a handgun was under Plexico's body while he was passed out. The gun was secured and seized by police.

Investigators determined Plexico did not have permission to be in the building and had forced his way inside.

Plexico received medical treatment at the scene and was then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, trespassing with a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree child neglect.

The child was not physically hurt, according to police. She was placed in temporary custody of the Department of Human Services until her biological mother could be contact to claim her.

