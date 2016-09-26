Armed man wearing gas mask robs Marion Co. convenience store

Police are searching for an armed man who was wearing a gas mask when he robbed a convenience store in Jefferson.

Police responded to Center Market on the 200 block of North 2nd Street at 2 a.m. Saturday.

The clerk told officers the man brandished a handgun, took him behind the counter and demanded money.

The worker complied with the robber's orders. The suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gas mask, Nike batting gloves, light-colored pants and black socks.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Marion County deputies at 503-923-0939. Callers can remain anonymous.

