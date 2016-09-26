Banned Books Week: These items were challenged in Oregon in the past year

Monday is the start of Banned Books Week, which libraries and other organizations use as an opportunity to raise awareness about books and other items that face opposition from the public.

Concerned parents often challenge the presence of certain books in school libraries, but according to the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse, the majority of challenges in Oregon in the past year have been at public libraries.

OIFC reports nine items, including videos and sound recordings, were challenged at Oregon libraries between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

Eight of the challenged items were kept in the library in question while one is still awaiting a decision:

Fifty Shades of Grey (video, public library) Challenged because of sexual and "anti-family" content Retained

Artichoke Tales by Megan Kelso (book, public library) Challenged because of sexual content No decision

The Brimstone Journals by Ronald Koertge (book, school library) Challenged because of sexual content and violence Retained

Chrononaut, Vol. 1 by Mark Millar (book, public library) Challenged because of homosexuality and views on religion Retained

Crossed by David Lapham (book, public library) Challenged because of sexual content and violence Retained

Five, Six, Seven, Nate! by Tim Federle (sound recording, public library) Challenged because of sexual content Retained

Little Bill by Bill Cosby (book, public library) Challenged because of criminal charges against author Retained

Make Something Up: Stories You Can't Unread by Chuck Palahniuk (book, public library) Challenged because of sexual content Retained

Oregon Cannabis Guide by Marjorie Skinner (insert in The Portland Mercury, public library) Challenged because of drug-related content Retained



According to OIFC, each challenged item went through a review process at its respective library, which then notified the challenging party with its decision and options for appeal.

