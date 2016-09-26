Uber cuts ties with Portland cab company after incident outside gay bar

Daniel Svoboda said that when he saw an opening parking spot in front of Scandals, he saw it as a sign from God to preach to those inside. (KPTV)

Ride-sharing giant Uber has ended its affiliation with a Portland cab company after photos circulated on social media last week of one of the company’s drivers yelling through a bullhorn at patrons outside of a gay bar.

In a release sent Monday, Uber reinforced their company beliefs in diversity and inclusion, then stated they removed the Portland Taxi Company and all of the business’s drivers from the platform.

Uber strongly believes in non-discrimination, diversity, and inclusion. The actions of a Portland Taxi Company driver and the stated beliefs of the company are unacceptable and obviously completely inconsistent with Uber's strong support of the LGBT community.



Today, we informed Portland Taxi Company that we are ending our affiliation with the company and have removed all of their drivers from the Uber platform.

Driver Daniel Svoboda told FOX 12 that when he spotted an open parking space in front of Scandals bar last week he saw it as a message from God to “street preach” to the men inside.

"I know those people want out of that lifestyle, or some of them do anyways," Svoboda said. "I just wanted to preach that to them and let them know there is freedom in Christ, basically is what I told them, I stand by that and it is what I believe."

One of the men at the bar, Ty Raia, took photos of the incident and told FOX 12 that seeing the driver act like this while standing next to the cab made him question the taxi company.

“I think it says a lot when someone’s representing your company and doing it on your dime,” he said. “I mean, we have the right to personal expression, but what we do at work reflects on our company and that’s something to take seriously.”

In a statement, Portland Taxi Company staff said they “provide taxi service to everyone that requests a taxi service.”

The company noted that Svoboda was not instructed to act the way he did and he did so without the company’s knowledge, adding that he is currently under investigation by the company.

