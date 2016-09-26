California musician who hit bicyclist in NE Portland sentenced to community service

A traveling musician from California who hit a bicyclist in northeast Portland has been sentenced to two days in jail and 120 hours of community service.

Rodney Earl Lopes, 53, was arrested in October 2015.

Police said he hit a woman on a bike near Northeast 13th Avenue and Wygant Street.

Officers said Lopes left the scene, but the bicyclist snapped a photo of him and word spread on social media about the search for a hit-and-run driver and his van.

The van was later found and police were called. Before officers arrived, a FOX 12 crew confronted Lopes as he approached the van.

He initially denied knowing anything about the investigation, but later turned himself in to police.

Lopes told FOX 12 in October 2015 that he is a blues singer from California and was in Portland for some shows.

He said he initially stopped after hitting the woman on the bike to make sure she was OK. When she said she was going to call police, Lopes said he took off because he did not have a license.

Lopes said he rides a bike himself and apologized for the whole incident.

“It was bad judgment on my part, but I came to turn myself in, I’m here in court and I respect the law," he said last October.

Lopes pleaded guilty in March to charges of fourth-degree assault and hit-and-run involving property damage.

As part of his sentencing, he must serve probation and attend a victims impact panel, as well as safe driving classes.

