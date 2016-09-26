Car hits bus shelter after crash in Milwaukie area; two people s - KPTV - FOX 12

Car hits bus shelter after crash in Milwaukie area; two people seriously injured

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

Two people were injured when a crash led to a car hitting a bus shelter in the Milwaukie area on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to McLoughlin Boulevard at Southeast Vineyard Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said two cars collided and one then hit a bus shelter. 

Police said one woman was in the shelter at the time and sustained life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers involved in the initial crash was also seriously injured. 

All northbound lanes were closed following the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Monday. 

