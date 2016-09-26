Car hits bus shelter after crash in Milwaukie area; two people seriously injured

Two people were injured when a crash led to a car hitting a bus shelter in the Milwaukie area on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to McLoughlin Boulevard at Southeast Vineyard Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said two cars collided and one then hit a bus shelter.

Police said one woman was in the shelter at the time and sustained life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers involved in the initial crash was also seriously injured.

All northbound lanes were closed following the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

Deputies confirm one woman in bus shelter when car crashed. Vol firefighter happened to be nearby and helped her. Hear from him @ 5. — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) September 26, 2016

