Deputies searching for 'armed, dangerous' person of interest in death of Portland woman

Deputies are searching for a convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous and has been named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a Portland woman.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Jesse Allen Lane, 28, is a "key individual" in the investigation into the death of 24-year-old Apache Rose Hightower.

Hightower's body was found down an embankment off the 3000 block of Pittsburg Road in the rural St. Helens area last Tuesday afternoon.

Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Detectives said Lane is Hightower's ex-boyfriend. They were arrested together in 2013 in connection with the theft of cell phones from a Radio Shack store in Medford, according to court documents.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall and around 145 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his elbow, left arm, neck and right forearm.

Lane also has a tattoo of the letter "B" just below the corner of his right eye.

His last known address was Jackson County, but deputies said he has been seen in the Portland and St. Helens areas in recent weeks.

Lane has an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Oregon State Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision. Court records show he has a long criminal history over the last 10 years.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call law enforcement and not take action themselves, according to deputies.

Anyone with additional information can call the tip line at 503-366-4698.

To donate to a GoFundMe page created by Hightower's family, click here.

