Passenger in Clackamas County-owned vehicle killed in crash

A crash in unincorporated Clackamas County Monday morning left a client of the county’s Health, Housing and Human Services department dead and two other people injured.

Deputies from the Clackamas Count Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at the intersection of Central Point Road and New Era Road around 10:10 a.m.

At the scene, deputies discovered that a county-owned vehicle entered the intersection at a two-way stop and was then hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The county vehicle was being operated by a county staffer at the time of the incident, and the passenger was a client of the county health department who had mobility issues.

The passenger died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, while the driver of the county vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were also both injured and sent to local hospitals.

Investigators with the Crime Reconstruction and Forensics Team responded to the scene to assist deputies. At this time impairment due to drugs or alcohol is not thought to be a factor, and investigators have not yet determined if citations will be issued.

