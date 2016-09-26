13-car train derailment in Eugene prompts hazmat measures - KPTV - FOX 12

13-car train derailment in Eugene prompts hazmat measures

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
A train crash involving 13 train cars caused traffic delays and detours near Eugene Sunday. (CNN/KMTR) A train crash involving 13 train cars caused traffic delays and detours near Eugene Sunday. (CNN/KMTR)
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

Rail officials are investigating after 13 railcars derailed on a Union Pacific train in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports that Eugene police and Eugene Springfield Fire personnel were called Sunday when a black tanker car fell to its side in west Eugene on the Union Pacific tracks. Another 10 empty rail cars were behind the tanker, tilted at awkward angles. Two grain cars also derailed.

Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs says the train was headed around a curve when the cars left the track. The track's main line wasn't affected and no hazardous material was released.

Jacobs says Union Pacific will not know what caused the derailment until its investigation is completed.

Despite not being on the main track, the derailment delayed passenger train service.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.