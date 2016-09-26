13-car train derailment in Eugene prompts hazmat measures

Rail officials are investigating after 13 railcars derailed on a Union Pacific train in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports that Eugene police and Eugene Springfield Fire personnel were called Sunday when a black tanker car fell to its side in west Eugene on the Union Pacific tracks. Another 10 empty rail cars were behind the tanker, tilted at awkward angles. Two grain cars also derailed.

Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs says the train was headed around a curve when the cars left the track. The track's main line wasn't affected and no hazardous material was released.

Jacobs says Union Pacific will not know what caused the derailment until its investigation is completed.

Despite not being on the main track, the derailment delayed passenger train service.

