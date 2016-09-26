Nine separate Tan Republic salons hit by criminals in one night

One of the nine Tan Republic locations hit by criminals late Saturday or early Sunday. (Source: KPTV)

It’s a very tough hit for a local chain of tanning salons, as nine stores were burglarized and vandalized across the Portland metro area in the same night.

Company leaders with Tan Republic told Fox 12 the damage at each location was roughly $50,000, adding up to a total of nearly $500,000 in losses.

“I felt OK when I heard about it, [but] when I physically walked in and you see a 27-unit display of lotion completely empty, or two or three bottles when there were hundreds there… it makes you sick. It makes you feel violated,” said Joshua Ryan, Tan Republic chief operations officer.

It happened sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ryan said the nine locations that were targeted include Clackamas, Wilsonville, Bridgeport, Kruse Meadows, Tanasbourne, Bethany, West Hills, Hollywood and Peterkort. Now, the company is working with law enforcement agencies across seven jurisdictions.

Cash and hundreds of bottles of high-end tanning products were stolen, but that’s just the beginning.

Whoever did it also spent time targeting only the most expensive tanning beds, by pouring oil into the electronics, ripping out pieces or cutting wires.

“Here’s the motherboard,” Ryan pointed out on one damaged bed. “They ripped off this steel cover, it’s screwed down to protect the brains of the unit itself. This is where our computer hard drive would be and the motherboard, so ripping that out means this unit is completely inoperable.”

Ryan said there were no signs of forced entry, so someone either had a key or access to one. The suspect or suspects also knew the security system, because the surveillance footage in each location is gone.

“Clearly it had to be someone who has some inside knowledge of the business. It just has to be,” Ryan said.

While the investigation continues, one of the biggest questions left unanswered is why anyone would target a chain of tanning salons in the first place.

While someone could try to make a quick buck re-selling the products, Ryan said the computers and machinery that was ripped from the tanning beds are useless.

“It feels very much like sabotage,” he said. “Maybe it’s a former disgruntled employee, or an associate of one, or someone who wants to start their own tanning chain. We’re not really sure, that’s up to the police, so that’s just speculation. But it feels like a very vindictive, cruel thing.”

While each Tan Republic location remains open, some specialized beds are out of order while parts are being ordered from places as far away as Europe.

Ryan said the company is determined to make the best out of a bad situation, and they’re asking customers for their support and patience.

Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact law enforcement.

