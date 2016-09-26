Sheriff: 18-year-old arrested on murder charge for Salem parking lot shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested on charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in a Salem parking lot.

Deputies said Isaiah Robert Garcia was taken into custody Monday.

He is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Leonardo Martinez-Hernandez of Salem on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of 47th Avenue Northeast at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Martinez-Hernandez was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Deputies said Garcia is believed to have shot Martinez-Hernandez, as well as two juveniles at the scene, following a gang-related confrontation.

Garcia was booked into the Marion County Jail on Monday on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Garcia was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives did not release any other details about the investigation or what led them to Garcia.

