Clackamas Co. deputy is back on motorcycle patrol after near-fatal crash

At the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Deputy Robby Nashif pulled into the parking lot on a patrol motorcycle – something he hasn’t done for a year and a half.



“Today is day one, back on the bike. It’s been a long time coming. 18 months!” he said.



It is Nashif’s first day back on full-time motorcycle traffic patrol after an accident that nearly took his life.

Nashif was on the job in Oregon City in May 2015, when a driver lost control and crashed into him, throwing him into a ditch and severely injuring his left leg.

Nashif started to bleed out and he was flown to Oregon Health & Science University. He worried he might lose his leg, but doctors managed to save it.

Since then, Nashif has spent countless hours in the gym and physical therapy, trying to get his strength back.

He just had his eighth surgery in June.



“This last one I had, I had some plates put in the leg, new rod put in,” Nashif said. “I mean, I still live with pain, but it feels great.”



Between surgeries, Nashif got back on his own motorcycle to make sure fear didn’t set in. It wasn’t easy. He recalls one of his first rides in the hills of Newberg.



“The first truck came around the corner, two feet into my lane, and I immediately flashed back to my crash. It got my heart rate up and it got my fear factor up. But I said, 'you know what? I’m just going to continue on.' Those aren’t going to go away. They’re going to happen from time to time.”



One positive change that came from the accident, Nashif said, is his new sense of awareness. And he can’t think of a better place to put it to good use than on two wheels.



“Right now I’m back on the horse again and I’m not nervous. I’m not fearful. I’ll tell you what,” pointing to his motorcycle, “that’s where I belong.”

