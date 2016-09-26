City of Portland awarded 100K grant for air quality sensor testing

The City of Portland hopes a big national grant will help clean up air in the city.

The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability and the Bureau of Transportation have been awarded a $100,000 grant to test air quality sensors by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The low-cost sensors measure transportation emissions to help understand pollutants and related health concerns.

"This project shows the potential for a 'smart city' to use new technologies and real-time data to clean up Portland's air," said Mayor Charlie Hales. "Portland has some of the most creative problem-solvers in the country - in City agencies, at PSU, in our companies and across the community. The better we're able to equip us all with good information, the faster the solutions will flow."

The City will use the grant money to build on an air quality sensor testing project PBOT started last year.

