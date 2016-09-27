Portlanders react to 2016 debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

After a very heated 2016 presidential debate, many found the battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump entertaining.

In the beginning of the night at the Holocene night club, Clinton supporters cheered as their candidate talked trade agreements. Soon after, they found themselves booing when Trump attacked Clinton in regards to her well-known email scandal.

One woman said people make mistakes and Clinton took responsibility for them.

"I don't think there are enough prison cells in the U.S. or around the world to hold all the people that messed up with their emails, that's what I think about that."

Clinton supporters said the issues of deleted emails are null in comparison to Trump not releasing his tax returns.

"He should have released them, what is he hiding?" one woman said.

A Trump supporter, also a tax preparer, said Trump was following the law, and in no way does she think he has anything to hide.

"If he wants to show them fine, we know that anybody that's rich, knows how to play the tax game. I'm actually a licensed tax preparer myself. He can show them or not, I don't think it really matters," she said.

All in all, both party supporters admit while the debate came to a point of no return, they felt the candidates did a good job in keeping the interests of the community at the forefront.

"I thought it was really great i thought they both did a good job," said one Trump supporter.

The second presidential debate will be held on October 9 in St. Louis, hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.