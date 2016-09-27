Family, friends mourn Salem man killed in shooting: 'He was a good person'

The family of a northeast Salem man gunned down a few hundred feet from his home Sunday say he was a good man who loved his family.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Leonardo Martinez-Hernandez, 25, was in a parking lot in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue Northeast in Salem Sunday afternoon when he was shot by Isaiah Robert Garcia, 18, of Salem.

Martinez-Hernandez was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

On Monday night, his family lit candles in the spot where he was shot. Pictures of the 25-year-old were illuminated by the flames.

“He was a good person,” Leo’s sister Maura Martinez said. “He was really loving, he was always there for everybody especially his daughter.”

Martinez-Hernandez’s girlfriend, Marisela Garbay, said he was friends with everyone and especially loved his family.

“His exterior did not match his interior,” Garbay said. “He cared about everybody, he was the most loyal.”

Josefina Hernandez told Fox 12 there was no one like her son, she says he was great with everyone and he loved his daughter.

Family and friends say Martinez-Hernandez had a one-year-old daughter, and was going to celebrate his 26 birthday next Monday.

"I don’t know why someone would do this to him,” Garbay said.

Garcia is being held at the Marion County Jail. He’s facing a murder and two attempted murder charges. He’s set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

