Man accused of recording Portland police rearrested after confrontation at federal employee's home

A man awaiting trial on charges that he was watching Portland police from a car full of guns and ammo was rearrested Monday after police said he was seen outside a federal employee's home.

Eric Crowl, 39, was previously released from jail in August on terms that he would wear a GPS monitoring device on his ankle and he would remain under house arrest while his trial was pending.

He had been arrested on Aug. 7 after police observed him allegedly conducting surveillance on the East Precinct inside a car loaded with several firearms and ammunition.

Police said Crowl had been seen watching officers since April.

According to court documents, a federal employee said he observed Crowl and two others staring “aggressively” at his home in Southeast Portland on Saturday evening.

The affidavit states Crowl, a woman and a teenage boy were seen standing outside the house by three witnesses, all federal employees.

According to court documents, police said all three individuals were no more than 15 or 20 feet from the house, staring into the federal employee’s garage at his vehicle.

Two witnesses said Crowl had been wearing shorts and was not wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle, according to the affidavit.

Court documents said one witness confronted Crowl, who did not respond. Crowl and the others reportedly left on foot.

Witnesses then called Portland police and officers showed them a recent photo of Crowl, is wife and his teenage son.

All three witnesses positively identified the Crowl family as those individuals they had just encountered.

Crowl was rearrested by police Monday. His bail is set at $1 million and he is scheduled to appear in court on new charges Tuesday.

