Salem pays $100,000 to settle police shooting lawsuit

The city of Salem has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a man fatally shot by police four years ago.

A Salem police corporal shot Chase Hammer after the man's girlfriend called police to say he had a gun and was threatening to kill himself. A grand jury cleared the corporal of any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit said police didn't try to negotiate with Hammer and failed to warn him that he would be shot if he didn't follow commands.

Besides paying $100,000, the city agreed to establish a protocol for interacting with family members of people shot by police, develop a better policy for interacting with people who have mental health problems and review the police department's response to suicide calls over the past five years.

Hammer's family released a statement Monday saying he was a kind person, deeply devoted to his two young daughters.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.