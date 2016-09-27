PGE seeking information on Crook County power line vandals, reward offered

Portland General Electric is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for seriously damaging power lines in Crook County.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office received reports Sunday that several PGE 500 kV power lines had been vandalized off of Millican Road and Stearns Road about 28 miles outside of Bend.

Deputies said the insulators that support the power transmission lines on the towers had been shot between 6 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

This caused extensive damaged to the power lines and may restrict or prevent future access and use to the area.

CCSO said the cost of repairs are “extremely expensive” and they are looking for any information regarding the incident.

Those with information should contact the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 447-6398.