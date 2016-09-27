Vancouver woman creates 'Hollywood ICONS' photo series - KPTV - FOX 12


Vancouver woman creates 'Hollywood ICONS' photo series

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Sabrina Cayne is a professional makeup artist and photographer and she has recreated several iconic celebrity photos from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.  

MORE got to tag along as she recreated the photos of James Dean and Natalie Wood from 1955's “Rebel Without a Cause.”

If you'd like to see Sabrina's full "ICONS" series or learn more about her photography/makeup business, log on to Facebook.com/SabrinaCayneMakeup.

