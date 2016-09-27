Beaverton man dies at hospital after Hwy 97 crash

A Beaverton man died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Highway 97 in Sherman County over the weekend.

Oregon State Police said James Robinson, 57, was driving a 1969 Pontiac GTO southbound on Highway 97 just south of Grass Valley at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the car and ended up sideways in the road.

A 2015 Ford pickup driven by Richard Damon, 37, of White City, also headed southbound and towing a horse trailer, hit Robinson's car on the driver's side.

OSP said Robinson was airlifted to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, where he later died.

Damon and his three passengers were not injured. Troopers said two horses in the trailer also were not injured.

Investigators said they're looking at speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

