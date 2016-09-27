State police: WA driver caught in carpool lane with Trump cutout

Sorry, commuters: Cutouts of presidential candidates don't count in the carpool lane.

A Washington State Patrol trooper pulled over a driver in Auburn for using the HOV lane with a cutout of Donald Trump's head attached to the car's passenger seat.

Trooper Rick Johnson, public information officer for King County, posted a photo of the offending cutout on Twitter Tuesday morning.

WSP Motorcycle Trooper Greg Ulrich stopped a vehicle this morning NB 167 in Auburn for violating the HOV lane. Do you know why ? pic.twitter.com/N8IQ0jVre3 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 27, 2016

Johnson didn't state whether the driver received a citation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.