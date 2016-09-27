State police: WA driver caught in carpool lane with Trump cutout - KPTV - FOX 12

State police: WA driver caught in carpool lane with Trump cutout

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Twitter/@wspd2pio Photo: Twitter/@wspd2pio
AUBURN, WA (KPTV) -

Sorry, commuters: Cutouts of presidential candidates don't count in the carpool lane.

A Washington State Patrol trooper pulled over a driver in Auburn for using the HOV lane with a cutout of Donald Trump's head attached to the car's passenger seat.

Trooper Rick Johnson, public information officer for King County, posted a photo of the offending cutout on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Johnson didn't state whether the driver received a citation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.