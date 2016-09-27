Police arrest three after driver speeds off from traffic stop - KPTV - FOX 12


Mariah Etheredge-Clark booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail) Mariah Etheredge-Clark booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail)
Spencer Antonio Tuggle booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail) Spencer Antonio Tuggle booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail)
Isaiah Hakim Hassan booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail) Isaiah Hakim Hassan booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police arrested three people Monday night after a driver sped away from a traffic stop, only to be stopped again a short distance later.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team stopped a black Honda Accord near the area of Northeast 139th Avenue and Glisan Street at 11:36 p.m. The driver then sped away, stopping a short distance away, just north of Burnside Street on Northeast 139th.

After stopping the vehicle, officers examined the area between the initial and final stops and found a loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine on the ground that they believe was thrown from the car.

Officers arrested the driver, 20-year-old Mariah Etheredge-Clark, as well as the two passengers in the car, 24-year-old Isaiah Hakim Hassan and 24-year-old Spencer Antonio Tuggle. Officers noted that Hassan and Tuggle were both know to police as criminal gang associates.

Etheredge-Clark faces a charge of attempting to elude by vehicle and was also held on a probation violation. Hassan and Tuggle face charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police booked the three into the Multnomah County Jail.

