Police arrest three after driver speeds off from traffic stop

Portland police arrested three people Monday night after a driver sped away from a traffic stop, only to be stopped again a short distance later.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team stopped a black Honda Accord near the area of Northeast 139th Avenue and Glisan Street at 11:36 p.m. The driver then sped away, stopping a short distance away, just north of Burnside Street on Northeast 139th.

After stopping the vehicle, officers examined the area between the initial and final stops and found a loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine on the ground that they believe was thrown from the car.

Officers arrested the driver, 20-year-old Mariah Etheredge-Clark, as well as the two passengers in the car, 24-year-old Isaiah Hakim Hassan and 24-year-old Spencer Antonio Tuggle. Officers noted that Hassan and Tuggle were both know to police as criminal gang associates.

Etheredge-Clark faces a charge of attempting to elude by vehicle and was also held on a probation violation. Hassan and Tuggle face charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police booked the three into the Multnomah County Jail.

