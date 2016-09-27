No charges for driver in deadly collision with pedestrian in Boring

Truck that was investigated as part of deadly collision in Boring in March. (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

AIR 12 over the scene in Boring where the body of Katherine Rusk was discovered in March. (KPTV file image)

The driver who hit a woman on a Boring road will not face criminal charges in connection with the deadly collision.

The body of Katherine Rusk, 38, of Astoria, was discovered on the side of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Haley Road in March.

Investigators believe she was hit by a truck the evening before her body was discovered.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating the driver in the suspected hit-and-run case. Brian Schaffer, 53, of Estacada, contacted deputies and said he was driving his work truck home from a job site in the area when he believed he hit a deer.

Schaffer told detectives that he turned around to look for the deer, but did not see anything. The street was unlit and it had been raining heavily, according to investigators.

Conditions were such that numerous other cars drove through the area before Rusk's body was discovered 12 hours later, according to deputies.

Search warrants were obtained for Schaffer's home, truck and financial records. His Internet search history was also examined on his computer.

Detectives said a Garmin GPS unit in his truck confirmed it traveled the exact path he had described. Investigators further confirmed that Schaffer consumed no drugs or alcohol, was not texting while driving and had a reasonable amount of sleep at the time of the collision.

Investigators also said Rusk had consumed alcohol prior to being hit and had been seen walking in the roadway.

Family members previously told FOX 12 they didn't know why Rusk, a mother of two who they said has battled personal problems, was in the Boring area.

On Tuesday, following the in-depth investigation, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Clackamas County District Attorney's Office cleared Schaffer in the case and will not press charges against him.

Detectives released images of Schaffer and his truck in March and asked for the public's help with information about the investigation.

