Salem man dies in motorcycle crash on I-5 in Clackamas County

A Salem man died after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 5 and was hit by a semi, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 281 just south of the French Prairie rest area at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said Timothy Bagley, 50, of Salem, was riding his 1990 Honda motorcycle north on the highway when he approached slowing traffic.

Bagley changed lanes, according to police, but lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Bagley was hit by a northbound 2016 Mack truck towing double trailers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

One lane of I-5 was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.