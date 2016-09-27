Man runs 59 marathons for National Parks Service 100th anniversary

Bill Sycalik plans to put some serious time on the trails in honor of the National Parks Service 100th anniversary.

He is determined to run over 1,500 miles to encourage people to get outdoors.

Sycalik, 45, left his corporate job in New York to explore nature full-time.

“I was working as a management consultant,” he explained. “It was stressful and I always felt uptight. One of the places I liked to go to feel more calmed and refreshed was out in nature.”

Over the next two years, Sycalik plans to run a marathon at all 59 national parks across the country. MORE caught up with him on his way to his 15th marathon at Crater Lake National Park.

“I think that it would benefit a lot of people if they could take that break from electronics, from their office and get out into something that’s pure and wild and feel what it does to your spirit and body,” he said.

From running on glaciers at Mount Rainier National Park to the canyons of Theodore Roosevelt in North Dakota, the longtime marathon and ultra-marathon runner says every park is different.

Sycalik is continuing his journey to parks in California and then Utah. To learn more about the Running the Parks project or see how to go running with Bill, visit RunningTheParks.com.

