Deputies: Gas mask-wearing armed robbery suspect arrested in Marion Co.

Jail booking photo of Jeremiah Grieser on left. On right, surveillance image of armed convenience store robbery in Jefferson. (Photos: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies have arrested a man accused of wearing a gas mask and pulling a gun on a convenience store worker during a robbery in Jefferson.

The robbery occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday at Center Market on the 200 block of North 2nd Street.

The clerk told officers the man brandished a handgun, took him behind the counter and demanded money.

Investigators released surveillance images and a description of the suspect Monday.

On Monday night, acting on several anonymous tips, deputies contacted, interviewed and subsequently arrested Jeremiah Grieser, 20, of Keizer.

Grieser was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and menacing. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank our residents for collaborating with the Sheriff's Office to improve safety within our community," according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, adding that tips helped lead to an arrest in this case, as well as the arrest of a murder suspect in a separate case, within a 24-hour span.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.